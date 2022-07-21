STANDISH — All high school students and their families who wish to take a closer look at the many offerings and aspects of St. Joseph’s College of Maine are invited to a special summer visit day on Friday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn what it means to be a member of this college community through a campus tour, an information session, lunch at Pearson’s Café, and even a lūʻau by Sebago Lake. You will be able to chat with admission counselors and faculty and staff. Financial aid, athletic opportunities, and campus life features will also be discussed during the day.

To register, visit www.sjcme.edu/admissions/oncampus/visit/admissions-events, call 1-800-338-7057, or email admissions@sjcme.edu and include your name, address, phone number, high school, graduation year, and number of people visiting.

If you can’t make it on July 29 but would still like to schedule a tour, check out many opportunities to do so at www.sjcme.edu/admissions/oncampus/visit.