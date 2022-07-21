A Livermore woman died Wednesday after a head-on collision in Jay.

Gaylene Rich, 69, was driving a dark blue Subaru Outback south on Route 4, near the intersection with Maxwell Road, when she collided with a white Ford Edge driven by 41-year-old Trisha Payeur of Livermore Falls, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Rich died before she reached a hospital, while Payeur was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she was being treated for critical injuries, the Sun Journal reported.

A witness told the newspaper that Payeur’s SUV had swerved into the path of Rich’s Subaru, but the crash remains under investigation.