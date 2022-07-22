As part of the Good Life Center’s summer series, author and environmentalist Lynne Cherry will discuss writing and illustrating children’s books with ethical and environmental themes on July 31 at 4 p.m. She worked directly with Dr. Tom Lovejoy at his Amazon rainforest sites, which helped inform the writing and illustration of her best-selling “The Great Kapok Tree.” In addition to her acclaimed children’s books, Cherry is the founder and producer of the Young Voices for the Planet film series which was aired by PBS stations nationwide and has been included on the National Geographic Education website. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The Sunday Speaker Series continues the legacy of Helen and Scott Nearing, icons of the modern back to the land and organic gardening movements, who regularly engaged the community in discussing important issues in meaningful and creative ways. Presentations take place outside at the Good Life Center on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information and directions, go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-374-5386.