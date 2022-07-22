Yes, it’s a hot one out there. And it’s only going to get hotter this weekend, with the National Weather Service forecasting that temperatures in some places in Maine could reach close to 100 degrees on Sunday.

Unfortunately, this heat wave is something we’ll have to get used to, as “extreme heat days are expected to be two to four times more frequent by 2050,” according to the Maine Climate Council.

No matter what the temperature is, though, Mainers will complain about it. So to take your mind off the heat while you’re trying to stay cool this weekend, we’ve gathered photos from our archives to remind you what you’ll be facing before too long.

Sure, it’s hot now, but at least you’re not walking in a snowstorm:

Sara Clark walks with her dog Calvin, a hound mix, in the fresh snow in Bangor, March 4, 2019. Credit: Gabor Degre | BDN Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

You could be swimming today. Or you could be waiting for a plow truck to go by before shoveling your driveway a second time:

In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, the city of Bangor works to keep roads maintained during a snowstorm. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN

Or pushing a snowblower:

Eighty-year-old Ed Cyr uses a snowblower to clear his driveway at his Bangor home following a snowstorm, March 15, 2017. Credit: Gabor Degre | BDN Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Hey, at least a foot of snow isn’t in the forecast this weekend:

A man walks across the road in Brewer on December 25, 2017. Credit: Gabor Degre | BDN Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

And you can walk on the sidewalk:

A pedestrian walks down Larkin Street as another snow storm hit the region on February 2, 2015. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

This could be what you’re looking at five months from now:

Snow covers the landscape along the Penobscot River on Dec. 18. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

And eight months from now:

A late March storm drops snow on Portland’s Congress Street on March 23, 2020. Credit: Troy R. Bennett | BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett

So, while you’re complaining about the heat, remember that this was literally three months ago:

Snow falls over Madawaksa on Apr. 28, 2022. Credit: Emily Jerkins | St. John Valley Times Credit: Emily Jerkins / St. John Valley Times