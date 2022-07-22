Yes, it’s a hot one out there. And it’s only going to get hotter this weekend, with the National Weather Service forecasting that temperatures in some places in Maine could reach close to 100 degrees on Sunday.
Unfortunately, this heat wave is something we’ll have to get used to, as “extreme heat days are expected to be two to four times more frequent by 2050,” according to the Maine Climate Council.
No matter what the temperature is, though, Mainers will complain about it. So to take your mind off the heat while you’re trying to stay cool this weekend, we’ve gathered photos from our archives to remind you what you’ll be facing before too long.
Sure, it’s hot now, but at least you’re not walking in a snowstorm:
You could be swimming today. Or you could be waiting for a plow truck to go by before shoveling your driveway a second time:
Or pushing a snowblower:
Hey, at least a foot of snow isn’t in the forecast this weekend:
And you can walk on the sidewalk:
This could be what you’re looking at five months from now:
And eight months from now:
So, while you’re complaining about the heat, remember that this was literally three months ago: