CANTON, New York — Karoline Bass from Orono has been named to St. Lawrence University dean’s list for achieving academic excellence during the spring 2022 semester.

Bass attended Orono High School. Bass is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in environmental studies.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.