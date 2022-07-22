In this file photo dated Monday, June 8, 2020, poppy flowers are in full blossom on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early. Friends of the Earth Europe and a think-tank say in a report released Tuesday June 9, 2020, that more than 40% of the world’s insect species are in decline because of industrial farming and heavy pesticide use, and the endangered pollinators could in turn endanger global food production. Credit: Michael Probst / AP

The only way to stop getting toxic chemicals into our food, water, and bodies is to stop using them. This means regular people as well as industries which create them. No residue should be allowed into the waste stream unless it’s been neutralized into completely safe substances.

Cleaning fluids, plastics, pesticides on farms, lawns, and gardens all add to the pile-up of toxins in our bodies. We simply cannot allow the poisoning of Earth to continue, so, please, let’s all do our part to stop using/buying poisons. Earth’s life forms, and your children, will thank you.

Nancy Oden

Jonesboro