Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The only way to stop getting toxic chemicals into our food, water, and bodies is to stop using them. This means regular people as well as industries which create them. No residue should be allowed into the waste stream unless it’s been neutralized into completely safe substances.

Cleaning fluids, plastics, pesticides on farms, lawns, and gardens all add to the pile-up of toxins in our bodies. We simply cannot allow the poisoning of Earth to continue, so, please, let’s all do our part to stop using/buying poisons. Earth’s life forms, and your children, will thank you.

Nancy Oden

Jonesboro