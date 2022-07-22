Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The other night I had the pleasure of hearing the Bangor Band as part of their summer concert season at the Collins Center. They were taking part in the Maine Summer Youth Music camp. The band was just great.

I wanted to express my delight to have some 100 students in attendance who were so attentive to the Bangor Band performance. It was such a pleasure to see such well behaved young people. It made the evening so enjoyable. These young people and their parents should be very proud.

Karen Walker

Veazie