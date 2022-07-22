Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The Bangor Public Library is a treasure for its city and the region, and should be treated as one. It should not be used by the city as a substitute for a daytime homeless shelter, or one of the only places in town where one can find a public restroom.

The city of Bangor can and should deal with its growing homeless population and it can and should provide public restrooms for its citizens and visitors.

Diane Smith

Holden