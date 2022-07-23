With temperatures expected to hit the mid 90s as the state’s heatwave continues through the weekend, Mainers are going to be looking for ways to keep cool.

Intense heat is more than a minor discomfort for people and animals — conditions like heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration are serious medical issues. Staying out of the heat can be a challenge and running a standard commercial air conditioning unit can be expensive and a drain on the power grid.

Here are four short videos that demonstrate how with some common items like fans, buckets, pipes, towels, ice and a little ingenuity, you can create your own inexpensive air conditioner.

Just don’t forget to drink plenty of water while you enjoy the cool breeze.

The 5-gallon bucket method

The wet towel method

The styrofoam cooler method

The ice bowl method