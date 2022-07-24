A points system was required to determine which teams would play in this year’s eight-team State American Legion Tournament.

The four teams representing the south — Skowhegan, Franklin County (Farmington), Bessey Motors (Oxford Hills) and Augusta — all finished with identical records of 9-4.

That’s just some of the competition that faces Motor City, which needed to win a playoff game against Central Maine to earn a spot in the tournament, as it looks to defend its title at the John Winkin Complex in Bangor beginning Saturday.

Motor City (9-6) will be joined by other North teams Trenton (11-3), Bangor (9-5) and the Queen City Athletics Riverdogs (12-2).

The point system to seed the southern representatives gave teams a point for every win a beaten opponent accrued, American Legion baseball committee member and former Zone 1 commissioner Dave Paul said.

For example, if Team A beats Team B and Team B has nine wins, Team A receives nine points. If it beats Team B again, it receives another nine points for a total of 18.

Skowhegan finished with 53 points, Franklin County had 45 and Bessey Motors and Augusta tied with 41 points but Bessey Motors won both regular season meetings.

Trenton and Bessey Motors kick things off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Franklin County and Bangor meet at noon, Skowhegan and Motor City square off at 3 p.m. and Queen City plays Augusta at 6 p.m.

Sunday’s losers bracket games will be at 9 a.m. and noon, with the winners bracket games to be played at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

There will be games at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday before the championship round begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. with an if necessary game to follow at 7 p.m.

They will all be seven-inning games.

The state champ advances to Fitton Field on the Holy Cross campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, for the Northeast Regionals.

Queen City, comprised of players from Hampden Academy and Brewer, has posted the state’s best record thanks to a solid and deep pitching staff, timely hitting and steady defensive play, according to coach Jon Perry.

Shortstop T.J. Llerena, right fielder Colin Peckham, catcher Logan Levensalor, first baseman Grady Vanidestine, DH-closer Anthy Chiappone and third baseman Logan Burns have been important offensive contributors.

Kaden Beloff and Jed Gilpatrick are their top-of-the-rotation starters.