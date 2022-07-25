BANGOR — Three sought-after speakers known nationally for their effective and memorable presentations and faith-filled messages will appear at retreats in Old Town, Auburn, and Bangor in October and November.

Dr. Scott Hahn in Old Town

The Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord will host “The Riches of Our Faith” with Dr. Scott Hahn on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. All are welcome to attend the gathering at Holy Family Church in Old Town. The morning offers the opportunity to examine Scripture at the heart of the Church with one of today’s most respected scholars. Dr. Hahn delivers talks nationally and internationally on a wide variety of topics related to Scripture and the Catholic faith, helping thousands of Protestants and fallen away Catholics to re(embrace) the Catholic faith.

“I never cease to be amazed at the opportunity I have to share why I became a Roman Catholic and how the Lord worked in my wife’s life and our family as well,” said Dr. Hahn.

His emotional words speak to the graces he’s received on a journey that took him from being a Presbyterian minister and professor at a Protestant seminary to becoming a Roman Catholic theologian and internationally known apologist for the Catholic Church.

“Life is filled with unexpected surprises, and it’s a delight and a surprise for me to share how I came to see the Roman Catholic Church to be the family of God that he wants all of his children to share in,” said Dr. Hahn. “Through considerable prayer and a lot of study, I came to see that the Roman Catholic Church is based in Scripture.”

Dr. Hahn and his wife, Kimberly, have six children (two of which are seminarians) and 18 grandchildren. He has been awarded the Father Michael Scanlan, T.O.R., Chair of Biblical Theology and the New Evangelization at Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he has taught since 1990. He is a bestselling author of over 40 titles and the founder of the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology, a non-profit research and educational institute that promotes life-transforming Scripture study in the Catholic tradition.

To register for Dr. Hahn’s presentation on Oct. 1, visit www.stpaulcenter.com/maine2022.

Fr. Bill Garrott, O.P., in Auburn

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish will present “iMercy: The Divine Hotspot” on Oct. 4-6 at St. Philip Church in Auburn. Fr. Bill Garrott, O.P., will offer three evenings of preaching inspired by the Holy Spirit. The iMercy mission aims to help parishioners enter more deeply into the love of the Holy Trinity and experience God’s merciful touch through the sacraments. Fr. Garrott’s retreat themes include “The Father Blesses,” “The Son Heals,” and “The Spirit Strengthens.”

Fr. Garrott is the youngest of eight children and has 24 nieces and nephews. After earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and working several years in the field of technology transfer, he entered the Order of Preachers in August of 1988. After six years of spiritual and academic formation, he was ordained to the priesthood in May of 1994.

He uses his musical talents on piano and guitar to preach and present parish missions, weekend retreats, days of recollection, and various youth events. Through word and song, Fr. Garrott desires to draw listeners more deeply into that unconditional love which the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit reveal to us through the Catholic faith.

“I think many people are distracted by technology. My mission is to get people to read the Scripture and I think music functions as a backdoor to the soul,” said Fr. Garrott. “You might call my ministry a ministry of encouragement. I’m preaching the theological version of hope. God has a plan and God provides always. There’s just a tremendous joy for people who have somehow mustered the courage through the Holy Spirit to drop their lives for a moment and attend.”

For more information on the event on Oct. 4-6, call the parish at 207-782-8096.

Fr. Larry Richards in Bangor

St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor will host Fr. Larry Richards for a four-day mission at St. John Church on Nov. 7-10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Fr. Richards makes two promises to anyone who attends part or all of his four-day missions: “One, you will never be bored. And two, your life will be changed forever.”

Each night features a different theme to draw participants closer to God’s love, improve prayer lives, discuss love of others and the importance of family, and heal. The experiences are also meaningful for fallen-away Catholics.

A nationally known and captivating presenter, author, and TV and radio host, Fr. Richards has conducted hundreds of parish missions, conferences, and retreats. He is known to make the love of God real in his presentations. In 2014 and 2021, respectively, his four-day presentation at Good Shepherd Parish in Saco and Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston drew standing room only crowds and are still talked about.

“I exist to bring people to Jesus. That’s the reason I got ordained. The whole point of my job, I always say, is to introduce people to Jesus Christ,” said Fr. Richards. “Then, once I introduce Him to them, I tell them you have to spend time with Jesus to get to know Him. So, I try to do that in a real way.”

Ordained to the priesthood in 1989 for the Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania, Fr. Larry speaks from his experiences as a pastor of an inner-city parish, a high school chaplain, and a counselor. Fr. Larry’s book Be a Man! Becoming the Man God Created You to Be! is a #1 best seller for Ignatius Press. He is the host of The Reason for Our Hope and Open Line on EWTN and Changed Forever with Father Larry Richards on Relevant Radio. He is also the founder of the Reason for Our Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ through CDs, DVDs, and books.

For more information about Fr. Richards’ visit to Bangor, call the parish at 207-217-6740 or visit www.stpaulbangor.me/father-larry-richards-parish-mission.