There’s a plan in the works to create more affordable housing for physically disabled people in Maine.

3i Housing of Maine is partnering with developers to build 50 individual apartments specifically for people with physical disabilities at The Downs in Scarborough.

Developers said the plans will include approximately 50 individual, affordable apartments, all exceeding Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Each apartment will be designed with amenities such as reachable sinks, appliances, storage spaces and roll-in showers. Additionally, it will feature individualized “smart-home” and other assistive technologies supported by personalized training and assessments so that residents can maintain autonomy in their personal daily lives.

Rents for the one-, two- and three-bedroom units will range from $1,200 to $2,200 and will be set based on Maine’s affordable housing requirements.

If approved, developers will break ground next year and start taking residents in 2024.