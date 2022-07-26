BANGOR – BroGue Insurance & Financial Services is pleased to announce that Alyssa Connelly has joined their team of insurance professionals as a personal lines account manager at 328 Harlow Street.

Connelly grew up in the Newport area and graduated from Hermon High School. She started her insurance career in the claims department of a large company, while residing in Tucson, Arizona, for a few years. After returning to Maine, she decided to return to the business she truly enjoys.

“I like to help ensure that people understand their coverages and save them money whenever possible. It is rewarding to build relationships with clients and to make the process of securing proper insurance coverage as smooth as possible,” Connelly says.

She resides in Hermon with her husband, daughter, and three cats. She is an avid video gamer and an active member of the Maine Sierra Club.

Connelly can be reached at 207-942-3526 or alyssa@brogueinsurance.com.

BroGue Insurance & Financial Services is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency offering personal, business, life, and health insurance from a variety of carriers. Established by Daniel Guerette in Bangor in 1983, BroGue was purchased by Paul Tracy and Patrick Maguire in 2016. BroGue has been affiliated with the other agencies owned by Tracy and Maguire since 2004, when they became part of the Grindstone Financial Group, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than 20 locations in Maine.



More information is available at www.brogueinsurance.com or by calling 207-942-3526.