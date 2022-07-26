ELLSWORTH –The Friends of the Ellsworth Public Library are holding a Summer Book Sale. The sale will be held at the Ellsworth Public Library, in the Riverview Room, located at 20 State Street.

The sale will be Thursday, Aug. 11 from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This sale will feature new and donated books, youth books and adult non-fiction, fiction and some media. So please if you are heading to Ellsworth, stop by the Library and join us for a fun sale, most items will be by donation. Some books of higher value will be available as well. Money raised is used to purchase programming for all patrons of the Library including the Wednesday Night Summertime Delights. Please check the library website for current program information, http://www.ellsworth.lib.me.us/youth-resources/.