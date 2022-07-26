Machias Savings Bank has awarded a total of $100,000 in Community Development grants to 18 nonprofit organizations around the state.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Agassiz Village

AIO Food & Energy Assistance

Aroostook County Action Program Inc

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

Big Rock Mountain

Christine B. Foundation

Common Threads of Maine

Eastern Area Agency on Aging

Healthy Acadia

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

Machias Area Food Pantry

Maine Seacoast Mission

MaineStream Finance

Peregrine Corp. (dba STRIVE)

Port Resources

Shaw House

Southern Maine Agency on Aging

The Northern Lighthouse, Inc.



Machias Savings Bank sought to support organizations prioritizing financial health, community wellness, youth and education, and economic development projects focused on community development, with an emphasis on projects that benefit low-to-moderate income individuals and/or families. Grant funds were awarded to projects that create or retain jobs, revitalize communities within the bank’s service area, and help to provide affordable housing or other programs designed to assist low-to-moderate income individuals and/or families.

“The key to creating a thriving community is supporting the efforts of our nonprofit partners in areas of workforce development, affordable housing, entrepreneurship and basic needs.” said Melissa Denbow, VP of corporate giving & community relations at Machias Savings Bank. “These organizations are all doing work that aligns with our goal of improving the financial health of the citizens in Maine, and we’re proud to be able to contribute to that work.”

More information about Machias Savings Bank’s community investments can be found online at http://www.machiassavings.bank/guidelines.