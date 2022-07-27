BANGOR – Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center recently achieved two accreditations, one as a Center of Excellence in Hernia Surgery and another as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, by Surgical Review Corporation, making it the first facility in Maine to hold these designations. This status means that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the hernia and robotic surgical teams passed a rigorous inspection, meeting internationally recognized standards in surgical quality and safety.

“These accreditations show our dedication to a culture of surgical excellence. We are committed to safety, high-quality surgical care, and optimal patient outcomes,” says Matthew Sharbaugh, DO, surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Specialists. “These designations signal that our Medical Center is among the best in both hernia and robotic surgery and is steadfast in delivering the highest level of care possible.”

Three surgeons at Northern Light Surgical Specialists earned a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery designation:

Daniel Hetherman, MD

Matthew Sharbaugh, DO

Michelle Toder, MD

Additionally, two surgeons at Northern Light Surgical Specialists achieved Surgeon of Excellence in Hernia Surgery:

Daniel Hetherman, MD

Matthew Sharbaugh, DO

To achieve SRC accreditation, healthcare facilities and surgeons undergo an extensive review process. Requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways, and standardized operating procedures, with an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment.