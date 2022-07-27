Former Maine Mariners assistant coach Terrence Wallin has been named as the new head coach of the Portland-based ECHL affiliate team.

Wallin was picked to take over the post after former head coach Ben Guite stepped down from position to become head coach of Bowdoin College’s hockey program on July 11.

Wallin was named as assistant coach under Guite on Aug. 3, 2021, and led the Mariners to a 33-31-5-3 record along with securing the team’s first playoff appearance in its history.

The 30-year-old Wallin is originally from Yardley, Pennsylvania, but spent time at a family home in Kennebunkport throughout his life. Wallin played at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell from 2011 to 2015, going on to play with the Peoria Rivermen in Southern Professional League Hockey and the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL.

He also played on the 2018-19 Maine Mariners team under then-head coach Riley Armstrong, which was the year that the Mariners became part of the ECHL and announced their affiliation with the NHL’s New York Rangers and AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The Mariners sealed a three-year affiliation deal with the Boston Bruins in 2021.

“It’s a huge honor to be named the third head coach of the Mariners,” said Wallin. “Obviously, the previous two have had significant impacts on my development not only as a player but a coach.”

The Mariners’ newest assistant coach has not yet been named.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the Maine Mariners’ hockey league affiliation.