For those who oppose the additional one mile, 300-foot-wide section of public land for the power line needed to provide clean, renewable, efficient energy from Canada to the grid, one must consider the approximately 10 million acres of unorganized territory of which a tiny fraction of wilderness area would be occupied by the total line.

The big elephant in the room however is the huge amount of land that is embraced by what I believe are the many ineffective, wasteful, taxpayer-funded solar farms that drastically reduce the acreage of available wilderness. Both sides of this issue must be addressed with common sense to necessitate a responsible outcome.

Joe Bertolaccini

Orrington