BREWER — Crafters are wanted for the Brewer High School Robotic Team Orange Chaos’s ninth annual Craft Fair that will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brewer High School, 79 Parkway South. The team will provide the space/table for $30, bring your own table for $25.

In 2021 60 local artisans and independent consultants sold their products. Contact Tracy Hogan for further details by calling or texting at 207-992-6571. You can also email her at tracyhogan@outlook.com.



The BHS robotics program exposes students to STEM activities and careers while designing, building and programming a robot to compete in the global FIRST Robotics program. The team competes throughout New England each spring. The team has multiple outreach programs during the school year and summer including LEGO robotics activities with Middle school and Junior High students as well as robot demonstrations for various groups. For more information about the team, meetings, fundraisers, and competitions go to https://www.facebook.com/BrewerHighSchoolRoboticsOrangeChaos.