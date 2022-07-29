Hundreds gather in Maine to log miles while raising funds to support local veterans and their families

COLUMBIA FALLS – Wreaths Across America proudly announces its annual Stem to Stone Remembrance Run on the Tip-lands in Maine where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans’ wreaths placed on the headstones of our nation’s heroes for Wreaths Across America day being held on Dec. 17 this year. The race serves to help further community awareness and understanding of WAA’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach about America’s veterans and their efforts to preserve our freedom.

“We are thrilled so many people are joining us in support of our nation’s veterans,” said Karen Worcester, executive director Wreaths Across America. “This is such a great way to stay active, be healthy, and get involved in the community and do something meaningful for people who have done so much for us. We hope to continue this momentum, and encourage everyone to come out or use our virtual options to run, get involved, and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”

Itinerary of Events:

8am-10:30 a.m.:

Stem to Stone Remembrance Run on the Balsam Valley tip-land just off Route 1. Parking will be available at the Balsam Valley Amphitheater entrance located on Route 1 (1426). Shuttles will bring participants, spectators and volunteers to the race start area. Parking will not be available at the chapel.

7 a.m.

Race registration and check-in opens

7-11 a.m.:

Wreaths Across America Radio Coverage from the live Stem to Stone event.

8 a.m.

Kids 1-mile Fun Run

8:30 a.m.

5K/10K race begins.

11:30 a.m.

Light lunch will be provided under the tent at the Stem to Stone 5K.

1-2 p.m.:

Remembrance Tree Program Participation which includes placement of replica dog-tags on Tip-land trees to create a living memorial for a loved one. These trees help make the veteran’s wreaths used for Wreaths Across America Day and is considered a living memorial of fallen veterans giving back to interred veterans. If you would like to request a dog tag be made for you to place, please request it here as soon as possible. All names will be read aloud before tags are placed.

2-4 p.m.:

Tip-land tours. There will be buses departing from the Balsam Valley Chapel area on the Tip-lands, where the race and luncheon are being held. The buses will take participants through the Balsam Valley to view memorials and areas dedicated to specific groups and learn more about the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach. The tours will return participants to their vehicles in the parking area when complete.

5:30 p.m.

At Balsam Valley Amphitheater, dinner, awards presentations, LIVE music and fireworks!

Each individual race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.