A contractor accused of scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business has pleaded guilty.

Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta.

Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him.

Prosecutors read the state’s evidence of Glidden’s guilt, including various excuses and lies he told his victims as to why he could not fulfill the jobs he was hired to complete.

“Not limiting to a few of the following: the weather, man power, theft of equipment, death of an employee, theft by his employees, a lending company stole his money, he had no money to buy materials until he paid off the debts so he could get a loan, another customer had not paid him, he had COVID, his worker stole his truck, he’s behind on projects, he fell off a roof and broke his wrist,” Assistant Attorney General Suzanne Russell said.

A date for sentencing has not been set but it is expected to take place later this summer.