Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 11 percent over the past week.

There are now 127 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Friday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 118 the day before but down from 143 last Friday.

Of those currently hospitalized, 11 are in critical care and none have required a ventilator, state data show.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen sharply since hitting a pandemic high of 436 in January. But over the past two months, they have largely held steady falling no lower than 104 on June 25 or rising above 143 on July 22. Maine hasn’t seen hospitalizations dip below 100 since mid-April.