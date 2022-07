Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I enjoyed reading the Bangor Daily News article on “what you’re doing wrong” taking game photos.

My only comment is that the bolt on the rifle should be open and the shotgun slide should be to the rear indicating an empty chamber. This is a major safe gun handling item to let others know the firearm is unloaded.

Gregory Palman

Aurora