It may be just me, or might others also agree that large swathes of the Republican Party appear to have given up on democracy — especially so when elections don’t go their way. And surely this is dangerous to our Republic.

Is it just me, or would others also agree that Donald Trump and his allies apparently believe the ends justify the means no matter what? On Jan. 6, 2021, our country witnessed the last of what I believe were Trump’s illegal attempts to steal the 2020 election. As the Jan. 6 Committee has shown when Trump’s previous attempts had failed, Trump and mob rule go together.

Surely, it’s not just me that believes something must be done about this: Let us all vote in November’s election, and more particularly, please consider voting Democratic up and down the ballot. That’s the needed ticket.

Reg Regis

Wayne