Waiting for a bus in Portland is getting a bit more vibrant with five more bus shelters getting new artistic designs.

The initiative gives selected artists the opportunity to showcase their skills and promote the Portland Public Transit resources.

Creative Portland is overseeing the project as the official arts agency for the city.

The project first started in 2017 and is now in its second phase.

The installation next month will bring the total number of creative bus shelters in Portland to nine.