ROCKLAND – The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the exciting new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland.

Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 9:30 p.m., and again Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9:30 p.m. The best view will be on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park.

The popular Steins & Vines Tasting Event is back and bigger than ever, with two sessions on Thursday, Aug. 4 and two sessions Friday, Aug. 5. This event gives visitors the opportunity to taste Maine-made wine, beer and spirits from Maine brewers and vintners. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online. All participants must be 21 or older.

This year, the Festival has added a Beer Tent next to the main stage where beer, seltzer, cider and wine will be served all day by Tap Truck 207.

The Big Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Rockland will feature local high school sports teams who had winning seasons as the Grand Marshals. Also at the parade will be the Maine Cabin Masters, Pat Patriot, local lobstering legend Virginia Oliver, and so much more. Meet the Maine Cabin Masters and Pat Patriot on the Festival grounds after the parade.

The Pirates of the Dark Rose return to teach Festival visitors all about life as a pirate. There will be weapons demonstrations, cannon fire, pirate ship tours, and more. View the schedule for details.

The Children’s Tent has expanded and will be offering activities for kids throughout the Festival. There will also be a petting zoo, CedarWorks playsets, bounce houses, water balls, games and more.

Live music will be a feature every day at the Festival, with genres spanning rock, blues, jazz, country, swing, funk, dance music, and two tribute bands showcasing the legendary tunes of The Who and Elton John.

Other popular events returning are the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation, the Art Show and Fine Arts & Craft Tent, the Seafood Cooking Contest, the 5K & 10K Road Race, children’s events, and the International Great Crate Race. Not to mention the thousands of pounds of fresh Maine lobster cooked in the World’s Largest Lobster Cooker. View the full schedule to see all the exciting events the Maine Lobster Festival has in store.

Five days of fun and feasting on the fabulous coast of Maine, the Maine Lobster Festival attracts thousands of people to the Midcoast region and has a long tradition of giving back to the local community. The 2022 Festival will be held Aug. 3-7 and will feature new and exciting events and free admission in celebration of its 75th anniversary. For more information about the Maine Lobster Festival, visit the website at www.mainelobsterfestival.com, “like” it on Facebook, follow it on Twitter at @MELobsterFest, and on Instagram at @mainelobsterfest.