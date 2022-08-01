PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has announced that Fr. Elaiyaraja Thaniyel, HGN has been appointed as parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Parish (Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, Lewiston; Holy Cross Church, Lewiston; Holy Family Church, Lewiston; Holy Trinity Church, Lisbon Falls; Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Sabattus), effective immediately.

Fr. Elaiyaraja is a member of the Heralds of Good News, a missionary society of apostolic life started in India in 1984. The specific aim of the Heralds is to promote vocations to the priesthood and the training of seminarians. Currently, there are nine other members of the society serving in the Diocese of Portland.

A native of Pulavanpadi in southern India, Fr. Elaiyaraja knew he wanted to a priest when he was six and completed his clerical studies at St. Joseph’s Major Seminary in Khammam, India in 2014. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 5, 2015, at St. Joseph Church in Narasingapuram, India. Since his ordination, Fr. Elaiyaraja has served as an assistant parish priest in the Diocese of Tura and the Archdiocese of Guwahati, both in India.