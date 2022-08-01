Julia Bouwsma, Maine Poet Laureate, homesteader, and author of the poetry collections “Work by Bloodlight” and “Midden,” will read poems that explore both the beauty and the brutality inherent in loving and working the land, as well as the sense of connection to place, self, and community that such labor creates. The reading will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.



Authors and activists highlight the Good Life Center’s Summer Speaker Series. The series continues the legacy of Helen and Scott Nearing, icons of the modern back to the land and organic gardening movements, who regularly engaged the community in discussing important issues in meaningful and creative ways. The series’ title is a byline from the Nearings’ most known book “Living the Good Life.”

Presentations take place outside at the Good Life Center on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information and directions, go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-374-5386.