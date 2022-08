A Lewiston man died from his injuries after a crash in Hartford Monday morning, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark MacKerron, 31, was eastbound on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, around 10:07 a.m. when his SUV crossed the center line and went off the road, hitting a tree, police said.

MacKerron was LifeFlighted to Central Maine Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.