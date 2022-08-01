PRESQUE ISLE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer several free educational talks and demonstrations Aug. 4–7 at the Northern Maine Fair Exhibition Hall, 84 Mechanic Street.

“Extension Talks” begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 4–5 and 2 p.m. Aug. 6–7. Topics include pest control for the home garden, composting and soil testing; the UMaine Extension 4-H and AgrAbility programs; and making and canning chocolate raspberry sauce.

The full schedule is on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.