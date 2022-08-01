A Livermore Falls girl who was reported missing on Sunday morning has been found safe.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, a Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer and her K9 found Asia Brown, 16, in a wooded area near a field, just over a mile from her house, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The field was an area that was previously searched and it is believed that Brown was moving around the area, making it difficult for searchers to find her, Latti said.

Game wardens brought Brown’s mom to where she was found and Brown was examined by emergency medical personnel before being taken to a local hospital as a precaution.