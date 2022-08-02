Nonprofit organizations that support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and needs in Maine may be eligible for funding through the Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund.

The fund helps strengthen LGBTQ+ organizations and supports initiatives that work toward inclusive, diverse, prejudice-free communities for the LGBTQ+ population and all people in Maine.

In 2021, the fund awarded seven grants totaling $48,940. An additional three grants totaling $21,000 were made from donor-advised funds at MaineCF.

The fund’s priorities include supporting organizations or projects that increase access to health care or reduce health disparities; reduce race-based disparities or barriers to opportunities; reduce violence and/or harassment; and promote respect and understanding.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15.

Last year’s grantees included Church of Safe Injection, to provide resources to LGBTQIA+ community members who lack financial security; Mabel Wadsworth Women’s Health Center, to provide health care, including gender-affirming hormone therapy, for LGBTQ+ people and connect patients to additional services; and Outright Lewiston Auburn, to continue ongoing support of LGBTQ+ youth, families, and schools in western Maine

View all past grantees at www.mainecf.org/recentgrants. For more information about the grant program and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org. Contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee with questions at llee@mainecf.org or 207-412-0838.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine. MaineCF has offices in Ellsworth and Portland with additional staff located across the state. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.