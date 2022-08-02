Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s across most of the state by the end of the week, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Along with high temperatures, dew points are expected to climb in the mid to upper 60s, creating muggy conditions, the NWS office in Caribou reports.

However, scattered thunderstorms throughout the day on Wednesday and throughout Thursday afternoon could temper the hot conditions some.

Check out our high temperature forecast for Thursday. Along with the heat it will be muggy, as dew points climb into the mid to upper 60s! #MEwx pic.twitter.com/JrsJ9lkbT7 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) August 2, 2022

Temperatures are expected to be highest inland, with the Katahdin region seeing temperatures up to 95 degrees on Thursday. Temperatures in the Bangor region are expected to hover around 92 degrees, while Houlton is expected to reach around 93 degrees.

Northernmost Aroostook County and the coastal regions are expected to be slightly cooler. Bar Harbor is expected to reach 88 degrees on Thursday, and Down East Maine is expected to see temperatures in the mid 80s.

Moving north of Houlton, temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s, with Caribou expected to reach 89 degrees and Madawaska expected to reach 88 degrees.

Temperatures in southern Maine are expected to range from the low 90s in York County to the high 80s in the Augusta region.

Western Maine will likely be the coolest on Thursday, with temperatures in the high 70s expected in Rangeley and throughout the western mountains.

Max heat indices expected today. pic.twitter.com/UCD7zf8Td1 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) August 2, 2022

High heat indices increase the risk for heat related injuries or sickness. Anyone doing work outside is warned to exercise caution and work in moderation, stay hydrated and seek shelter from temperatures as often as possible.