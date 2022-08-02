Machias Savings Bank is pleased to announce that several of its employees have been recognized for their job excellence, high level of responsibility in their roles, and embracing the MSB Culture Standards in their interactions with co-workers, customers, and their communities.

Seven employees recently earned the title of vice president, while 12 additional employees were promoted to assistant vice president.

“These employees have demonstrated their willingness to go above and beyond in all aspects of their work, to better support both our customers and their colleagues,” commented Machias Savings Bank President & CEO Larry Barker. “This recognition is well deserved, and I’m pleased to congratulate each of them on their dedication to the bank’s vision of building relationships that move Maine forward.”

The following employees have been promoted to vice president:

Jill Blanch – Brand Experience Manager

Krystle Currier – Retail Loan Administration

Jody Dennison – Accounting

Tim Goff – Branch Manager, Presque Isle

Russ Johnston – Business Banker, Portland

Shauna MacDonald – Human Resources Manager

Stephanie Page – Physical Security officer.

The following employees have been promoted to assistant vice president:

Rachel Anderson – Business Banker, Houlton

Joanna Bagley – Senior Retail Loan Underwriter

Christine Cram – Branch Manager, Portland

Alex Currier – Business Banker, Machias

Brandon Cyr – Business Banking Portfolio Manager

Vicki Garnett – Senior Retail Loan Underwriter

Cindy Leighton – Mortgage Specialist, Calais

Michael Lenfestey – Retail Loan Team Leader

Annie Morris – Senior Credit Risk Specialist

Gianna Lunn – Digital Experience Manager

Danielle Violette – Card Payment Solutions Officer

Jennifer Walter – Mortgage Specialist, Bar Harbor.



With nearly $2.2 billion in assets, 300 employees, and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move Maine forward through financial health, one person, one business and one community at a time. Founded in 1869 and a leader in customer experience and community, Machias works to expand its impact beyond products and services through community donations, its employee volunteer program, and by personalizing each customer relationship to help Maine businesses and individuals find their “YES!” More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.