Michael Clapprood tossed five innings of one-hit ball and Cumberland, Rhode Island, cruised to a 14-0 win over the Queen City Athletics Riverdogs in the opening round of the Northeast Regional American Legion Tournament at Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

The game was called in the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.

The Maine state champion Riverdogs, comprised of players from Hampden Academy and Brewer High School, will try to stave off elimination on Thursday at noon when they take on the loser of Wednesday night’s game between Waterford, Connecticut, Post 161 and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Post 397.

Cumberland will take on the winner of the Waterford-Shrewsbury game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Clapprood struck out six and walked only one during his five-inning stint.

Cumberland jumped out to a 3-0 lead and broke the game open with four more runs in the fourth before tacking on seven in the sixth.

Nick Tora had a two-run double and a single for the winners. Connor Allard had a pair of singles and Anthony Martin contributed a two-run single.

Grady Vanidestine’s fourth-inning single and Michael Desjardins’ sixth-inning double were the only hits for Queen City.

Kaden Beloff took the loss.