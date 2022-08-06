Healthy Acadia, in partnership with Frenchman’s Bay Public Library, will offer a presentation on methamphetamine beginning at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in person at the library, located in the Sullivan-Sorrento Recreation Center, 1776 U.S. Highway 1 in Sullivan.

Methamphetamine-related deaths in Maine more than tripled between 2019 (47 deaths) and 2021 (166 deaths). In response to this rise in meth misuse, Healthy Acadia has developed a free learning session for members of law enforcement, social service providers, other interested stakeholders, and community members to increase awareness of what meth use, impairment and overdose look like. This work is supported through a substance use prevention grant from Maine Prevention Services to address opioid and stimulant misuse.

The session on September 6 will last approximately 30 minutes and provide a general overview of methamphetamine terminology, manufacturing, addictive potential, short- and long-term health effects, withdrawal symptoms and overdose data in Maine. Attendees will explore how to recognize whether someone they encounter may be under the influence of meth and how to provide assistance.

Following the presentation, for those who would like to stay, Healthy Acadia staff will provide a 15-minute training on how to administer naloxone — or Narcan — an overdose reversal medication that can temporarily halt an overdose until emergency medical personnel arrive.

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist – it blocks opioid receptors in the brain – and while it is not guaranteed to reverse every overdose, it is the best defense. Naloxone is not harmful to anyone who is not experiencing an overdose. In fact, it would be as harmless as giving someone water – even for infants or small children.

Sometimes stimulants like methamphetamine, and increasingly, some off-market prescription medications, are laced with fentanyl, an extremely potent and dangerous opioid that can cause overdose. The more people who carry naloxone, the more likely there will be someone available to administer the life-saving medication if it is needed. Participants who attend the September 6 presentation will receive training on how to administer naloxone and then will be eligible to receive a free naloxone kit.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.