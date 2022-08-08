Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

After learning that I’ll be paying almost a thousand additional dollars to heat my home this winter (if I burn the same number of pre-buy gallons this winter that I burned last winter), I left messages for Maine’s entire congressional delegation suggesting that they submit legislation that provides extra funding for all of Maine’s oil-burning residents, not just those eligible for LIHEAP.

Otherwise, we may start to hear a “giant sucking sound” (thank you, Ross Perot) from people leaving not only Maine’s small towns, but the whole state. The Capitol operator’s number is (202) 224-3121 if people want to leave messages for Rep. Jared Golden, Sen. Susan Collins, and Sen. Angus King. Call Rep. Chellie Pingree too, even if she doesn’t represent our district; she needs to hear this too. And if people don’t want to call for themselves, call for our elderly, fixed-income neighbors.

Melodie Greene

Calais