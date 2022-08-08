Very civic-minded Mainers can now request their absentee ballots for the November general election.

Mainers can request absentee ballots online at the Maine secretary of state’s office website or from their city or town clerks. Mainers also can track the status of their absentee ballot online at the secretary of state’s office website.

Deputy Secretary of State Julie Flynn said voters can receive absentee ballot request forms from election groups or political parties.

“Maine’s no-excuse absentee voting law is a big reason our elections are accessible, safe and secure,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Monday. “Mainers lead busy lives, or they may find it difficult to vote in-person on Election Day, and no-excuse absentee voting ensures they can make their voices heard at the ballot box.”

Maine law allows absentee ballots to request up to three months before Election Day, and they will become available 30 days before the election. Mainers can cast those ballots in person through Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to return them is 8 p.m. on Election Day.