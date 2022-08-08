Former University of Maine All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver Andre Miller from Old Town was opening eyes as a tight end at the New York Giants training camp but has undergone surgery for a fractured forearm.

A Giants spokesperson said there is no timetable for his return.

The injury is a huge blow to Miller, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent and was impressing the team’s coaching staff as he sought to earn a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster.

Miller had caught a touchdown pass from Daniel Jones in Friday night’s Blue-White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He has been used in a variety of positions, including fullback and H-back in addition to tight end. An H-back lines up like a tight end but is set off the line of scrimmage.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll praised Miller in the USA Today’s Giantswire.

“He has some good quickness and he’s got good ball skills. He was a receiver at Maine. So, to come in here and switch positions, it’s not the easiest thing,” Daboll said.

Daboll said Miller reminds him of former New England Patriots fullback James Develin, who had been a defensive end at Brown University.

He said Develin was smart, tough and dependable and learned to play the fullback position at a high level.

“But it was a work in progress. I’d say that’s where Andre is. He does some things well. Some of the things he’s doing for the first time ever. It’s such a different game when you’re in the backfield and looking to block guys in the box rather than outside running against a cornerback or whoever it may be,” Daboll said.

“So, he’s studying hard. He’s got a long way to go to continue to improve but he has a skillset and he’s done a good job with it so far,” Daboll added.

In Clutchpoints, Miller was one of three players listed as a “pleasant surprise” at Giants camp.

“He has surprised everyone at Giants training camp and looked like the best tight end on the roster. To date, he’s outplayed free agent signing Ricky Seals-Jones and fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger,” wrote Tim Crean.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Miller caught 104 passes for 1,848 yards at UMaine, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. He is 14th on the school’s all-time receiving list for receiving yards.

He caught 39 passes for 684 yards last fall, both career-highs. He missed two games due to a hamstring pull.

He was a second team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection after being a first team choice during the abbreviated spring season.