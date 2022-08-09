Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Since President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, there have been many significant achievements for the American people. Here are some:

Biden entered office in the middle of a once-in-a-century global pandemic. First, the Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan to get vaccines into arms and money to keep families, states and the American economy from failing.

It’s working — unemployment claims have been at a 50-year low and loads of jobs are being added each month.

Biden’s actions to combat the global energy cost increases from Russia’s supply constraints are working. U.S. gas prices are coming down.

Democrats took action to repair the crumbling American infrastructure for roads and bridges and broadband (there had been little action when Republicans were in charge). Maine’s Rep. Jared Golden helped negotiate that bill.

Congress has passed bills to bring computer chip manufacturing back to the U.S and funding medical care for soldiers harmed by burn pits.

The Inflation Reduction Act combines climate action, reduced health care costs and deficit reduction.

In Kansas, Democratic women and men were joined by Republicans and independent voters to overwhelmingly support access to reproductive choice.

Biden has rebuilt worldwide respect for the U.S. A Democratic-led Congress is providing resources for democratic Ukraine to fight the unprovoked Russian attack, and has supported adding Finland and Sweden to NATO. Our intelligence carried out the successful drone attack killing the Al-Qaeda leader.

These are a win-win-win for America. Please support Democrats and President Joe Biden.

Pam Person

Orland