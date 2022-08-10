Route 6/15 in Jackman has reopened after heavy rainfall washed it out and forced its closure.

Two days of rain earlier this week caused a culvert on the road to fail, washing out the upstream shoulder and half of the travel lane, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Maine DOT crews worked Tuesday and Wednesday to get Route 6/15 reopened. The office confirmed that the road was open at 7:36 p.m., according to a Facebook post shared by the Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department Wednesday evening.

The reopening of the road will prevent further headache for many travelers as the detour around the road totaled 143 miles, the department said.