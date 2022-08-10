Popular Brewer restaurant and brewery, Mason’s Brewing Company, will open its second location in Auburn next year, the city announced on Wednesday.

The new location — which will occupy the ground and first floors of 186 Main St. — will feature a brewery, distillery and restaurant, and is set to open in early spring or summer.

Jay Brenchick, Auburn’s director of economic development, said he has been working with Mason’s owner Chris Morley for two years to get the project off the ground.

“Masons is a great example of a high-end, existing operation that sees real value in expansion into Auburn due to our city’s growth and business-friendly policies,” Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said.

“We are excited to expand our brand in Auburn and to connect with this community,” Morley said.