We lost one of the greatest people who did the most for Brewer youth during what some consider its heyday. Bob DeBeck, along with the Corey brothers, Slip and George, dedicated 30-plus years to the youth in Brewer. Be it Little League baseball or PAL basketball, the three of them did more than anybody else in recent memory. They had the patience, the knowledge, and the dedication to excel in their attempts to make life for Brewer youngsters a little bit better because of their work.

We lost Bob DeBeck recently and he won’t be replaced. The three of them are remembered by all who had any association with them in the 1960s, ‘70s and into the ‘80s. They were a great trio of men in our town at the time.

Don Thompson

Ft. Pierce, Florida