Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We, who have known Rep. Jan Dodge for any length of time, are impressed by her genuine concern for people, her sparkling intelligence, firm principles and tireless work ethic. These virtues are borne out by her civic involvement in Belfast and her record in Augusta.

A former educator, Dodge is a strong advocate for quality education, addressing the concerns of students and teachers. She has sponsored legislation to protect the environment, to benefit Maine seniors, and to promote common-sense gun safety. Dodge is widely endorsed by environmental, labor, educational, civil rights and pro-choice organizations.

I don’t think there is anyone serving in Augusta who is more principled, harder working or more empathetic than Jan Dodge. We are fortunate to be represented in Augusta by a legislator who grasps the impact of issues and the needs of her constituents. This citizen enthusiastically endorses her re-election to House District 39, representing Belfast, Belmont, and Northport.

Henry Wyatt

Belfast