Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I want to thank reporter Sawyer Loftus for the excellent article “Company helping restart Hampden trash plant has roots in failed Katahdin-area investor” in the Aug. 5 Bangor Daily News. As a citizen of East Millinocket, I cannot possibly imagine why anyone would ever partner (in any capacity) with a group that has received millions of dollars in support from Maine taxpayers without following up on their promises. I think one look at their resume and the numerous lawsuits filed against members of their leadership should be enough to disqualify them from any business dealings in Maine or elsewhere.

In the article, the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) board president is quoted as saying that “CS Solutions brings experience in plant restructuring.” Just because they have experience doesn’t mean it was good experience. I can’t imagine that there is a single person in the Katahdin Area who would ever endorse the work done by Cate Street. This makes me question whether the MRC board ever consulted with the Town of Millinocket, which is one of their municipalities.

I pray that the people involved with this decision reconsider, or that the citizens of the towns connected with the Municipal Review Committee make their voices heard that they do not want to make the same blunder that the state did under former Gov. Paul LePage. I have no doubt that this will be a very expensive mistake if they decide to move forward with the former Cate Street group.

Kyle Leathers

East Millinocket