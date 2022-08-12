Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Of all people to be talking about constitutional rights and Sunday hunting in Maine, Ted Nugent has to be the worst choice that the Bangor Daily News could have chosen to print.

I have seen his show in years past and believe he has absolutely no hunting ethics whatsoever.

I recall from his show how he shot deer on his private “fenced” game reserve in Michigan. I think these deer were either being driven or were headed to some food source provided by you know who. The deer came from the exact same direction and passed right under his stand. I have talked to people who have hunted in such places and I don’t think you could call it sporting.

In an article I read he was given a heavy fine and faced potential jail time in Alaska. He allegedly shot a bear and it ran off. He did not pursue it. Then he shot another bear. That was illegal. Of course he has lots of money so no jail time.

I have hunted and fished for over 60 years. As far as I’m concerned Nugent should go back home and keep his opinions to himself and out of Maine. I believe no hunting on Sunday is not a bad thing. Change it and many more posted lands will appear.

Harry Martyn

Ellsworth