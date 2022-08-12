Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 11 percent over the past week.

There are now 124 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Friday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 128 the day before and from 144 last Friday.

Of those, 16 people are in critical care and two are on ventilators, state data show.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen sharply since hitting a pandemic high of 436 in January. But over the past two months, they have largely held steady falling no lower than 104 on June 25 or rising above 146 on Aug. 6. Maine hasn’t seen hospitalizations dip below 100 since mid-April.