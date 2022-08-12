Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It recently came to my attention that Penobscot County officials have a plan that would spend millions of taxpayer dollars to expand the jail in Bangor. What a terribly regressive idea!

Why would we spend that kind of money to detain more people who are typically sick in one way or another? Let’s address the drug and mental health problems that cause many people to end up in jail. Fix the problems. Don’t build more jail cells.

Mary Dunn

Whitefield