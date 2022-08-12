Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The chaos in elections nationwide leaves many of us tired and frustrated. However, our local Maine elections continue to offer voters excellent candidates to represent us in Augusta. One superior candidate is Rep. Jan Dodge, Maine House District 39.

In her first two terms, Dodge achieved positive results for her constituents. Her work helped unemployed school staff, reduced the loss of pollinators to certain toxic insecticides, ensured that Mainers have access to competent and adequate legal counsel, addressed the impact of federal closures on Maine’s fishing industry, helped veterans get an increased property tax exemption, and more. Ultimately, she sponsored or helped pass over 20 bills revealing a depth and breadth of concern for her constituents.

For the first time in my life, I called a politician at home one June evening. Expecting to listen to an answering machine, I was happily surprised when Dodge answered the phone and responded to my concerns. Others should please take a long look at Jan Dodge’s work and accomplishments and decide for themselves if she’s the representative for them.

Laurie C. Stone

Belfast