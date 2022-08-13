Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As we prepare for another school year, it is imperative that the state’s K-12 schools have ready-to-use glucagon among their medical supplies. Children with diabetes must have access to this important rescue therapy in the event of severe hypoglycemia — an event that can happen at any time, including while diabetic children are at school.

I look forward to introducing and supporting legislation in the 131st Legislature that will allow schools in Maine to fill prescriptions for lifesaving, ready-to-use glucagon rescue therapies so that schools have them on hand in the event that a nurse, teacher, administrator, coach or parent needs to rescue a K-12 student from an event of severe hypoglycemia.

Severe hypoglycemia is the most immediate danger to children with diabetes. Failure to promptly treat severe hypoglycemia can lead to unconsciousness, critical brain damage, seizures, heart problems and even death. Today’s auto-injectable or nasally administered ready-to-use glucagon rescue therapies eliminate the need for reconstitution and refrigeration, and these therapies can be successfully administered by non-medical personnel in the school setting.

Maine has previously authorized schools to procure other vital rescue therapies for students, including epinephrine pens and more recently naloxone hydrochloride (Narcan). We must now add ready-to-use glucagon to this list. Passing legislation that allows schools to secure ready-to-use glucagon will ensure that children with diabetes are protected while they are at school. I look forward to working with my colleagues to address this issue in our next legislative session.

Most importantly, people should talk to their health care provider to ensure that their child obtains their ready-to-use glucagon rescue therapy before the school year begins. Until schools can directly obtain ready-to-use glucagon, it is essential that every child with diabetes have immediate access to this important rescue therapy during the school day.

Sen. Stacey Guerin

Glenburn